Man suspected of stealing from swimmers caught by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

A man suspected of breaking into cars of swimmers now faces multiple charges, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Robbie Lewis, 41, of Dutton was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman. Lewis is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Pruett said Lewis is suspected in several car break-ins at Matheny’s Bridge at the intersection of County Roads 43 and 56 near the Jackson County line.

Lewis was arrested during an undercover operation and was caught in the act of stealing, Pruett said.

Over the last month, the DeKalb and Jackson County sheriff’s offices have taken numerous reports of vehicles being broken into while citizens were swimming at the creek around Matheny’s Bridge.

Most of the items stolen were wallets and cell phones left in vehicles while the owners were swimming. In most instances, windows were smashed out of cars to steal the items inside.

While this suspect has been captured, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind anyone swimming at Matheny’s Bridge or doing any other outdoor activity in DeKalb County to please remember to lock your car.

Also, either take valuables with you or hide them in your vehicle so that they cannot be seen by someone looking for an opportunity to steal.