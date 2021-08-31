Man suspected in ZaZa Red thefts nabbed in Athens

An Athens man faces extradition to Tennessee after his arrest for the theft of several bottles of an over-the-counter stimulant.

Tony Allen Walker, 26, was arrested in Athens. Walker is accused of committing three different thefts of ZaZa Red from stores in Ardmore dating back to April 27th.

ZaZa Red is a stimulant which contains Tianeptine. The highly addictive substance is outlawed in Alabama.

Walker was arrested in Athens thanks to the observant actions of an Athens police investigation.

He faces theft, burglary and robbery charges in Giles County, Tennessee.

Walker is being held in the Limestone County jail until he can be transferred to Tennessee to face criminal charges.