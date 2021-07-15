Man recovering after surviving in remote area for three days following wreck

An incredible story of survival out of North Alabama.

A man survived three days without medical care following a serious wreck in Colbert County.

The EMA director said that state troopers responded to a wreck on 6th Street at Buck Bridge Wednesday near the Lawrence/Colbert Co. line.

He said a man happened to see a vehicle in the woods. He stopped to check it out, and found the driver laying under the bridge.

The Colbert Co. sheriff said the man was paralyzed from the waist down, and had been under the bridge for three days.

Since he had been there for so long, someone had reported him missing.

He was alive, and flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

State troopers are handling the investigation. We've reached out to them for more information but have not heard back.