Man suffers serious injuries in Huntsville crash

A man is in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries after a late Tuesday afternoon crash in Huntsville.

About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the male driver of a 2006 silver Honda Civic was south on Wall Triana Highway attempting to turn left onto Jetplex Boulevard, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman.

A 2011 silver Toyota Avalon was driving north in the right-hand lane, Johnson said.

Johnson said the Civic turn in front of the Avalon, causing them to collide with major damage.

The driver of the Avalon suffered minor injuries, but Johnson said the Civic’s driver had serious injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected, Johnson said, and no charges will be filed.