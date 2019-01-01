Man started fire in Limestone Co. jail cell, officials say

A man charged with capital murder and robbery can now add an arson charge to the list.

Court records show Trevor Cantrell was indicted for intentionally setting a fire and causing damage to the inside of his cell in the Limestone County Jail.

“It’s unclear right now what the motive may have been," said Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. "We know what the basic facts are, and it’s pretty clear he was already in jail, he wasn’t going to get out of jail.”

According to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, Trevor Cantrell was charged with arson after he used a lighter to set a tube of hair grease on fire and then put it inside the toilet paper dispenser in his jail cell.

Cantrell was already in jail for capital murder and robbery after his involvement in a deadly 2016 shooting.

Young says Cantrell is not the first to damage one of their jail cells.

“Inmates have removed sinks and things from the walls of their cell—even though they’re bolted in—they’ve been able to remove and damage those," he said. "We’ve head sprinkler heads damaged. I believe we had one inmate recently swallow a bolt from one of the sinks.”

Young says he’s grateful their jail staff is well-trained when it comes to situations like this.

“We’re really blessed to have the quality of staff we have here," he said. "They were able, obviously, to get a handle on the situation before it could’ve become something worse.”

Cantrell had a $5,000 bond added for the arson charge, but will not be able to bond out because of the pre-existing capital murder charge.