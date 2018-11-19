Man stabbed at home in Lauderdale Co., suspects sought

Lauderdale County investigators say they received a call around 5 a.m. Sunday morning from neighbors saying their other neighbor was on their front porch bleeding.
The victim was stabbed multiple times in the head, abdomen and back at his home on County Road 112. He is at ECM Hospital and has identified at least two possible suspects, who he says took his car.
Investigators later found what they believe is the suspects' getaway car dumped at the intersection of County Road 200 and County Road 15.
Officials are looking for a 2003 white GMC Ukon XL Denali, which is the victim's stolen car. The names of the victim or possible suspects are not being released at this time.
