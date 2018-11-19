Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man stabbed at home in Lauderdale Co., suspects sought

The victim is in the hospital and has identified possible suspects.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lauderdale County investigators say they received a call around 5 a.m. Sunday morning from neighbors saying their other neighbor was on their front porch bleeding.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the head, abdomen and back at his home on County Road 112. He is at ECM Hospital and has identified at least two possible suspects, who he says took his car.

Investigators later found what they believe is the suspects' getaway car dumped at the intersection of County Road 200 and County Road 15.

Officials are looking for a 2003 white GMC Ukon XL Denali, which is the victim's stolen car. The names of the victim or possible suspects are not being released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events