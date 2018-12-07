Clear

Man sought after fight in Florence left victim in critical condition

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:54 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 9:54 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Thursday around 5 p.m., Florence Police officers responded to a fight at North Seminary Street where they found Joshua Daniel laying on the sidewalk unconscious and bleeding. 

Witnesses told officers that Daniel and another man had come into a business together and gotten into an argument that started the fight. The other man left the scene before officers arrived, and detectives are currently working to locate him. 

Daniel was flown to Huntsville Hospital and remains in critical condition. Decatur Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Drew Harless at (256) 760-6559, use social media or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP” along with the message.

