Man shot, killed on 1st day of work at company near Birmingham

The suspect, a fellow employee, turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 8:09 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PINSON (AP) — Authorities say a man working his first shift at a manufacturing plant near Birmingham was shot to death by a fellow employee.

A statement by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says deputies found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times when they responded to a call Wednesday, shortly after midnight.

Authorities say 29-year-old John Eric Cole was in his first day on the job when he was killed, and the suspect also worked there. The statement says 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker was arrested after turning himself in to deputies at the scene.

A company statement says the suspect and the victim knew each other outside the workplace.

