Man shot in the leg in Decatur

A man was taken to the hospital after Decatur Police said he was shot in the leg Friday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened in 1600 block of Thomas Drive SW around 1 p.m.

Police identified the victim as a UPS worker who had been "shot in the leg by an acquaintance." They said in a statement that the shooting didn't have a "corporate connection to UPS."

WAAY 31 News reached out to Decatur Police to see if any charges are expected in this case and are waiting to hear back.

Decatur Police said the victim received non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.