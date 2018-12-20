Man shot in New Market died from his wounds

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the man who was shot in an early morning shooting Wednesday at Buddy Williamson Road has died from his wounds.

Thomas Murphree died Wednesday at 4:53 p.m. at Huntsville Hospital. Elyssa Nelson, who the sheriff's office says was in a domestic relationship with Murphree, was interviewed and released after the incident Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Murphree told 911 that he had been shot, and shortly after Nelson called 911 from next door and said she had been held and that she had shot Murphree.

Officials say it's believed that a physical altercation had resulted in Nelson shooting Murphree twice before she ran over to the neighbor's home.

Findings from the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury.