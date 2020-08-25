Man dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound after Huntsville police respond to domestic call

According to Huntsville police, one man is dead after shooting himself in a standoff early Tuesday morning.

The Huntsville Police Department says officers first responded to a domestic call in the area of 1400 Highland Avenue when an armed suspect ran from the area. They then responded to the 1500 block of Stevens Avenue where the man suffered from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. In the original call it was said that he had been firing shots in the air and may have shot himself.

After hours of negotiations, he suffered another more serious self-inflicted gun shot wound and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30 a.m.