Man shoots at deputies and burns down house

Right now a man is custody after a standoff and a string of crimes in Limestone County.

Limestone county investigators told WAAY 31 26-year-old Tyler Parker shot at deputies after they were chasing him for allegedly stealing a vehicle off Piney Chapel Road. Parker and Deputies were shooting back and forth at one another. The vehicle was later found in a wooded area off Highway 127 North of Athens.

Parker then forced himself inside of a mobile home on Sewell Road with his girlfriend. A couple was inside the home sleeping.

Limestone county deputies told said Parker told the couple, Judy and Tim Siniard, that he was cold and needed to use the telephone.

While Judy talked to Parker, Tim went to flag down a deputy outside. Judu said parker didn't threaten her, but he made them push everything in front of the door so deputies could not get inside. He also made a mess inside their home. Deputies negotiated and got Judy out the house okay.

But they failed to get Parker and his girlfriend out. Parker then set the house on fire causing it to be a total loss. Deputies and fire fighters pulled Parker and girlfriend out the house through the back window.

Parker was arrested and charged with attempted murder, auto theft and arson.

Deputies also said Parker was high on meth. Red cross showed up at the mobile home and they're now helping Judy and Tim Siniard.