Man serving life sentences for murders admits to killing Decatur woman

Law enforcement officials have solved a years-long cold case in which a Decatur woman was murdered in 2005. Samuel Little, 78, has admitted to killing at least 90 people and says that he killed Nancy Stevens, 46, of Decatur at a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi.

On August 8, 2018, the Lee County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi responded to a report of a deceased woman found lying on the side of a road. Her body was sent for medical examination and finger prints were used to identify the woman as Nancy Stevens from Decatur, Alabama.



Stevens's autopsy showed that she was murdered by manual strangulation. Investigators contacted the Decatur Police Department in Alabama and numerous leads were followed up on over the years until the case eventually went cold. In 2018, investigators were contacted by the Texas Rangers and told that Little had admitted to killing a female named "Nancy" possibly in the Tupelo area.

On October 23, 2018, investigators traveled to the Wise County Jail in Decatur, Texas to interview Samuel Little. He told investigators that he was riding in an RV with Nancy Stevens in Tupelo when he killed her in the West Main Walmart parking lot there and dumped her body on the side of the road. He had knowledge of the area from when he was there in 1995.

The case against Little will be presented to a grand jury in Lee County, Mississippi in January. He is currently serving multiple life sentences for murders in California. Officials say that Little has a long criminal past dating back to when he was young and slowly escalating over the years from burglaries to assaults and robberies to murder.

Little has admitted to killing at least 90 people during the 70s to mid-2000s. He's served time in multiple correctional facilities throughout the country.