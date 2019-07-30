Man seriously burned, airlifted to hospital after Limestone County house fire

A man has serious burns after a house fire on Pryor Road in the Greenbriar community of Limestone County.

Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue says the department was asked to help Limestone County crews after a house caught fire on Tuesday around noon.

A man was transported by helicopter to the University of Alabama in Birmingham Burn Center for treatment of serious burns. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. paramedics called for the helicopter after responding to the scene.

A neighbor and the victim's nieces tell us he is 83-year-old John Thatch. The neighbor says he fell out of a door and she and her 13-year-old son carried him from the home's backyard to the front yard, away from the fire.

The neighbor tells WAAY 31 she called 911 and she's known the victim for around 30 years. She says Thatch is seriously burned on his left side and forehead.

Steven Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the department sent an investigator to the home to help determine if there is anything suspicious.