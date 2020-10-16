Man sentenced to life in prison for Morgan County double murder

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a double murder in Morgan County.

According to Alabama court documents, Cedric Cowan was sentenced on Thursday by a Morgan County judge to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his role in the double murder in 2015.

Cowan was found guilty of capital murder and several other charges back in November of last year.

He was 16 when police say he and three other men killed Antonio Lopez at his Decatur home and Joshua Davis at Wilson Morgan Park in May of 2015.

