Man sentenced after stabbing mother and another man

A man accused of stabbing two people was sentenced to 17 years in prison by a Jackson County judge. However, Bryan Scott will only serve three years in prison, followed by five years probation.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's office, Scott stabbed his mother and another man in June. His mother suffered a stab wound to her hand, but the man suffered serious injuries. The stabbing happened at a home on Sleepy Lane in Skyline. Jackson County prosecutor, Jason Pierce said Scott was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, however, after a plea deal, the attempted murder charged was reduced to Assault 1st, and the second assault case was dismissed.