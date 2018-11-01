Man receives sentence for murder of UNA graduate

The man responsible of killing Tiffany Ferguson, a Nashville nurse who graduated from the University of North Alabama, has just learned his sentence for the crime.

Christopher McLawhorn will spend the rest of his life in jail plus 14 years, according to WAAY 31's ABC affiliate in Nashville. Police say he stabbed 23-year-old Ferguson to death inside her condo in March of last year.



Tiffany Ferguson Tiffany Ferguson

According to police, McLawhorn was trying to break into cars and homes at the time of the murder. He was found guilty in september.