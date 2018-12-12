Man rescued in Athens after truck fell 20 feet off the road

Athens Police responded to a single-vehicle wreck around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 72 at Line Road. The truck, which was driven by Peyton Coleman, veered into the median while heading westbound, struck a concrete guardrail and then spun to the right and fell almost 20 feet between the two bridges above Piney Creek. The truck landed on rocks and mud.

Residents heard the crash and called 911. Athens Ambulance Service, Athens Fire and Rescue and the Athens Police Department all responded to rescue Coleman. A helicopter landed on Highway 72 and transported Coleman to Huntsville Hospital. His truck was removed from the creek bank.