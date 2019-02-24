Man rescued from water on Zierdt Rd in Madison

A man was rescued after he drove past barriers on Zierdt Road, according to officials with the Madison Public Works Department.

The barriers were put up to keep people from driving through the standing water.

Officials tell WAAY 31 the man's car got stuck in the water shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews with the Madison Fire Department, Madison Police Department, and Madison Public Works Department responded to the scene.

They were able to quickly rescue the man and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the man drove through a barricade, making it the fourth barricade damaged on Zierdt Road so far.

Zierdt Road is one of many roads that have had flooding issues the past couple of days due to heavy rain.

Other roads in Madison with reported flooding include Hardiman Road, Balch Road and Chapel Hill Road, Hughes Plaza, Papa Jacks at Kyser Road, Portal Lane, and Hurst Haven Circle.

This is another example of why law enforcement officials are asking that you please turn around at roadblocks, rather than try to go around them.

We will update this article as we learn more.