Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Man rescued from water on Zierdt Rd in Madison

WAAY 31 was the only news station with a crew at the scene.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 12:36 AM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 12:39 AM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

A man was rescued after he drove past barriers on Zierdt Road, according to officials with the Madison Public Works Department.

The barriers were put up to keep people from driving through the standing water.

Officials tell WAAY 31 the man's car got stuck in the water shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews with the Madison Fire Department, Madison Police Department, and Madison Public Works Department responded to the scene.

They were able to quickly rescue the man and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the man drove through a barricade, making it the fourth barricade damaged on Zierdt Road so far.

Zierdt Road is one of many roads that have had flooding issues the past couple of days due to heavy rain.

Other roads in Madison with reported flooding include Hardiman Road, Balch Road and Chapel Hill Road, Hughes Plaza, Papa Jacks at Kyser Road, Portal Lane, and Hurst Haven Circle.

This is another example of why law enforcement officials are asking that you please turn around at roadblocks, rather than try to go around them.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events