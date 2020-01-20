Man rescued from SUV submerged in water in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County

A man was rescued Monday morning from an SUV submerged in water in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
It happened on Brownsferry Road. According to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the call came in at 3:45 a.m. when someone saw the headlights in the water.
McKenzie says the caller could hear the man screaming for help. Crews put on lifejackets and put a ladder in the water to get the man out.
There were air pockets in the car the man used to breath. He said he had been in the water for two hours.
We're told the man was not injured. It’s unknown if he was taken to the hospital.
