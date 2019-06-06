Limestone Co. man remembers WWII vet grandpa on D-Day anniversary

WAAY 31 spoke with a Limestone County man whose grandfather served in World War II, and we learned why D-day holds a special place in his heart.

“My grandfather, he was like my best friend," Stuart Sanderson said.

Sanderson flies an American flag over Henderson Farms in honor of his late grandfather—the man who taught him how to plant corn and pray for rain.

And on days like the anniversary of D-Day, Sanderson reflects on the memories he has of his grandfather.

“My faith in God, my character, my morals, my beliefs, everything that I have, I tried to model after my grandfather,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson’s grandfather, G.W. Henderson, served in WWII and received a purple heart after being shot while inside a tank in Germany.

“The sacrifices that he not only made for the country, but that he made for this family, is the very reason that I’m afforded the ability to do what I love," Sanderson said. "And that’s to take care of the ground that he went to fight and protect.”

And, although Henderson wasn’t involved in the invasion in Normandy, D-day is still very special to Sanderson.

“It represents the greatest generation of men and women who ever stepped foot on this earth," he said.

Sanderson told WAAY 31 those men and women deserve to be remembered, just like he remembers his best friend.

“Everything that I have the luxury of having today came from those veterans, those men and women," he said.

So, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Sanderson took a moment to honor his grandfather and those brave men and women who gave their lives fighting for our country.

"The ultimate thanks for my grandfather is what I try to do today. Carry on his legacy on and off the farm," he said. "And the greatest thing that we can do for our veterans is to never lose sight of what they did.”