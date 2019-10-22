Man recovering after being shot by Arab police officer

Arab police have identified the man shot by police in a bizarre and dangerous confrontation.

John Bardin, 39, is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after police shot at him three times.

We don't know how many times he was hit, but police say Bardin was trying to get into homes on Country Club Circle Monday afternoon, saying he was preaching the gospel.

Neighbors say what happened next is not something they see in their community, but they're happy police acted fast.

"We always feel safe here. The policemen don't patrol the neighborhood because there's really no need for it," said Paul Williams.

Williams says he has lived in this neighborhood for 26 years, and what he saw Monday is unlike anything he's ever seen.

Arab police say John Bardin came onto Country Club Circle and started aggressively asking people to come into their homes, so he could preach the gospel.

They all told him no, something Police Chief Ed Ralston says was the right call.

"We don't know his intent. We don't know what was going on in his mind," he said.

Chief Ralston told WAAY 31 once officers were called to the scene, Bardin wouldn't calm down. Police say they had to tase him, but he got right back up and plunged towards officers, reaching for one of their guns. That's when an officer fired at him.

"I heard three very quick fired shots," said Williams.

"The police officers did a good job as well. They tried everything they could to talk with the individual in an orderly manner, and it just escalated to the situation you're talking about now," said Ralston.

Neighbors say they'll continue to keep an eye out for suspicious activity, but they're glad life is back to normal, 24 hours later.

"It's good to know their response was quick and no one was hurt and everything is okay now," said Williams.

Chief Ralston says Bardin has an extensive criminal history in Florida and some of the charges include drugs. They're doing a toxicology test to see if drugs played a role in what happened here.

For now, Bardin is being guarded at the hospital. The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are involved in the investigation.

We also were told the Marshall County police officer who was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon was released from the hospital and is doing well.