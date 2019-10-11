Man recovering after accidentally shooting his hand at Huntsville gun range

A man is expected to be OK after accidentally shooting himself in the hand at a Huntsville gun range.
A call on the accident came in about 11:41 a.m. Friday, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Services spokesman. The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened at Bullet & Barrel on Leeman Ferry Road.
According to the shop, Range Safety Officers took care of the man until help arrived.
