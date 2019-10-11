Clear

Man recovering after accidentally shooting his hand at Huntsville gun range

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man is expected to be OK after accidentally shooting himself in the hand at a Huntsville gun range.

A call on the accident came in about 11:41 a.m. Friday, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Services spokesman. The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at Bullet & Barrel on Leeman Ferry Road.

According to the shop, Range Safety Officers took care of the man until help arrived.

