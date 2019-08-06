Clear
Man recaptured less than 5 minutes after escaping Madison County Jail

Onteria Jarquez Beasley

Jail records show the suspect has been in the jail since July 21st.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A Huntsville man is back in the Madison County Jail after escaping for less than five minutes Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Onteria Jarquez Beasley, 24, escaped from the jail while being moved from one area to another.

The sheriff's office says he was placed in a temporary holding area at approximately 8:30 p.m. and while there, he was able to exit the jail.


The suspect was found and captured approximately 200 yards from the jail.

Detention officers noticed he was missing. They went looking for him and captured him approximately 200 yards from the jail on Fiber Street.

Jail records show Beasley has been in the jail since July 21st. Huntsville police arrested him for two possession of a controlled substance charges. His bond was set at $2,000.

The sheriff's office says Beasley will now face additional felony escape charges. His bond for those is unknown at this time.

The department says it is reviewing and evaluating its procedures and processes to prevent something like this from happening again.

