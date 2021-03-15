Man pleads not guilty by mental defect for 2015 murders in Colbert County

On Monday, Shaun Ryan was escorted in chains and shackles from the Colbert County Jail to the Colbert County Courthouse for an arraignment hearing where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of capital murder stemming from a 2015 case.

Ryan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity or mental defect for shooting into a car and killing Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins outside of Jody's Restaurant in 2015 in Muscle Shoals.

In the state of Alabama, if you shoot into a car killing someone, that can add an additional capital murder charge onto the case. That's why he's facing three capital murder charges.

Both families were in court and saw Ryan in person for the first time. It was an emotional day for them.

The district attorney's office has advised the families not to speak out on the case since the court process is now happening and they want to maintain the integrity of the case. Since this is a capital murder case, the death penalty is on the table.

Ryan is being held without bond. He has a long rap sheet including burglary, assault and drug charges in both Colbert and Lauderdale Counties.

Muscle Shoals police are being tightlipped on the case because it took years to get enough evidence to arrest Ryan for the murders.