Man pleads guilty to using gift cards to steal money in Limestone County

A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple counts of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft in Limestone County, according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town.

Federal officials say Alexandru Stoica, 35, used and tried to use gift cards encoded with other people’s bank account information to withdraw money from their bank accounts. They say this happened in Limestone County in October of 2019.

Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations handled this case.

“Stoica and the criminal element with whom he works specifically target our communities here in the Northern District of Alabama because of a perceived weakness in ATM security. That perception was proven wrong with his guilty plea,” Town said. “He will now have plenty of time to reconsider that strategy.”