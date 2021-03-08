Man pleads guilty to selling fake autographed memorabilia in Birmingham, Huntsville

A man accused of selling fake autographed memorabilia in Alabama signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Douglas Edward Duren agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Duren ran three websites selling counterfeit and fraudulent autographed sports items and movie posters.

Federal prosecutors say he impersonated real employees of advertising agencies and promised to pay TV broadcasters in Birmingham and Huntsville to run advertisements about those websites.

Duren's scheme started in 2010. His plea deal calls for him to forfeit more than $250,000, along with the three websites.