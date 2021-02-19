Man pleads guilty to fraud involving fallen Huntsville police officer’s memorial fund

A Birmingham man pleaded guilty on Friday to fraud involving fallen Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III’s memorial fund.

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama said Devonte Lemond Hammonds, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud and one count of wire fraud.

He pleaded guilty to a scheme in December of 2019 to fraudulently obtain money from the Billy Clardy III Memorial Fund.

Clardy was killed in the line of duty the same year. After his death, a memorial fund was set up to help his family.

The plea agreement says Hammonds used the identity of another person to open a bank account and transfer funds from the memorial fund for his own use. He also used the U.S. Postal Service website to reroute mail from customers to addresses in Birmingham.

Personal identifying information was taken from those customers and used to pay bills, make purchases and open new accounts.

Hammonds could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison and required to pay $500,000 in fines.

His sentencing is set for May 25.