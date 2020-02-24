Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Huntsville police in 2019, gets 30 years in prison

A Huntsville man is facing three decades in prison after pleading guilty Monday to three charges of attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

Devron Lashawn Booker pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a January 2019 shoot-out with Huntsville police.

Booker was arrested after police said he fired at least one shot at officers who were pursuing his vehicle.

He was facing several other charges, but those are now dismissed. They include robbery, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Booker was driving a stolen vehicle on January 16, 2019 when officers tried to pull him over. During the chase, Huntsville police say at least one officer returned fire.

The chase came to an end along Memorial Parkway near Meadowbrook Drive. No one was hurt and the actions of all the officers involved were reviewed by the department's internal review board. It found they acted within the protocol.

Booker has been in the Madison County Jail since his arrest. Records show Booker will receive credit for the 402 days he has already spent in jail.

