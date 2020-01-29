Clear

Man pleads guilty in Colbert County sex abuse case

Kevin Wade Vinson

The man will spend years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 1:43 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 1:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A man will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse.

Kevin Wade Vinson was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and enticing a child. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 in the Colbert County Courthouse to sexual abuse first-degree.

Vinson was sentenced to ten years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events