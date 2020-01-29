Man pleads guilty in Colbert County sex abuse case

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man will spend years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse.
Kevin Wade Vinson was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and enticing a child. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 in the Colbert County Courthouse to sexual abuse first-degree.
Vinson was sentenced to ten years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
