Police: Driver performed life-saving measures after wreck in Huntsville

Huntsville Police released a statement Wednesday about a deadly wreck on November 27, 2018 at Bob Wallace Avenue and Mobile Drive.

The man who died and the driver of the at-fault vehicle, Dexter Brandon II, was heading east on Bob Wallace Avenue that evening. His vehicle entered the center turn lane and struck a pickup truck heading west on the same road, which caused the truck to spin into ongoing eastbound traffic.

Brandon's vehicle then struck a car travelling west head-on and his vehicle then caught fire trapping him inside. One of the other driver's called 911, ran toward Brandon's vehicle and removed him. He laid Brandon on the ground and then removed the other driver from her vehicle. He began to perform CPR on Brandon.

Paramedics arrived to take Brandon to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Huntsville Police say no criminal charges will be made in the case.