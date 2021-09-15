Clear
Man opposed to transgender acceptance, critical race theory, yoga says he may challenge Gov. Ivey

The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor's race.

Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine.

He called transgender acceptance, critical race theory and yoga in gym class part of a “beast with three heads” threatening children.

He criticized a new law that allowed yoga in schools.

Ivey's campaign joked that it appreciated his commitment on fighting yoga.

