Man offers reward for info on burned dog in Marshall Co.

A Marshall County man told WAAY 31 he's putting up reward money from his own pocket and he doesn't even know the family.

Jason Upton says he was heartbroken and angry when he saw a picture on social media of a dog that had been set on fire.

“Outraged and my heart aches for the family. I just can’t imagine what the family’s going through. And then also just the pain the dog is in at that point as well," Upton said.

Someone set a yellow lab named Sky on fire last week. Her family found her in the front yard.

Upton doesn’t personally know the family, but he has three of his own dogs—and one that goes to work with him often.

“I think about my dog Tucker and if this had happened to him, the personal pain and anguish that I’d be going through," Upton said. "Having your family pet, who’s a member of the family, hurt in such a way. I would not want it to just be brushed aside.”

Sky's family tells WAAY 31 she can't put weight on her back legs, but she's doing okay.

Upton is offering $2,500 to find whoever's responsible and says his motive goes far beyond helping one dog.

“If they’ll do this to a dog, the dogs and other animals in the area are not safe, and then you have to question whether humans are safe," Upton said.

Since Upton's contribution, other people have chipped in, and the reward is now doubled to $5,000.

Douglas police tell WAAY 31 they've followed several leads in the case, but nothing has panned out yet.