Theft charge added for man accused of hanging puppy from tree in Jackson County

The man accused of using a rope to hang a puppy from a tree in Jackson County is facing another criminal charge, this time for theft of property.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it found another dog in Jasen Howard's vehicle as part of the investigation into the puppy.

That dog was identified as a service dog named Lilly.

WAAY 31 spoke with Lilly's owner, who said she let Lilly out one night and then couldn't find her. The owner believes that's when Howard took Lilly.

The owner and an uninjured Lilly were reunited 5 days later.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office is still working to find the owner of the hanged puppy that it has named Valentine.

Valentine is currently at the Scottsboro Animal Shelter and is in good condition.

Jasen Howard already was in the Jackson County Jail for cruelty to a dog and drug paraphernalia before the theft of property charge was added for the service dog. Howard's bond is set at $7,800.