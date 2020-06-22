Man named honorary deputy for help with Limestone County arrest

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely named Terry Elmore an honorary deputy on Monday.

Elmore is the man who helped a deputy arrest David McKinney last Wednesday.

Elmore told WAAY 31 that he was driving at the time investigators were chasing McKinney on foot last Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, this happened after McKinney stole an SUV from a parking lot and crashed it after a vehicle chase with authorities.

The sheriff’s office said McKinney fought with a deputy, and Elmore pulled over to help the deputy.

"He was just trying to get away and then he got him down and he was on top of the officer. I just got him off and helped the officer get him cuffed," said Elmore.

Elmore said he's humbled to receive this award, but he did not hesitate when he saw the deputy needing help.