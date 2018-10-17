Man makes himself at home in stranger's house, deputies say

A man is accused of breaking in to a woman's house and then not leaving after she asked him to.

“I can’t believe this happened. But it did. I mean, I cleaned up his mess. I threw away his underwear that was laying right there in my floor," the homeowner, Mary Royster, said.

31-year-old Tyler Love is now charged with burglary after the bizarre incident.

“What are you doing in my house? And he said, ‘Waiting on my clothes to dry.’ I said, ‘Well, who are you?’ He said, ‘I’m your grandson, don’t you know who I am?’ and I said, ‘No!’”

That was the conversation had between Mary Royster and the complete stranger accused of breaking in to her home--Tyler Love.

“Every drawer in my house had been gone through. My closets had all been gone through," Royster said. "What he was looking for, I have no idea.”

But Royster says the suspect didn’t stop there.

“He had went in my kitchen and went through my cabinets, found the toaster, a skillet, he scrambled eggs, made him a sandwich," she said.

And, still, that’s not all Love is accused of doing.

“He had taken a bath in my bathtub," Royster said. "He had shaved. I found a razor he got out of my cabinet. He brushed his teeth.”

But even after the bizarre incident, Royster says she’s just thankful the uninvited guest wasn’t violent, saying now it’s something she can laugh about.

“Kind of scary at first, after I went back outside and called the police," she said. "Sitting there, waiting on the officers to get here, was nerve-racking. But it was funny.”

Love is currently being held in the Limestone County jail on a $10,000 bond.

He had just been released from the jail last week after serving time for burglary and other charges.