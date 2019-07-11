Man says Huntsville Utilities contractor damaged his car, won't pay for repairs

WAAY 31 is getting answers for a man who says a Huntsville Utilities contractor damaged his car.

Maurice Gordon says all the windows and the windshield on his car were busted out when a tree limb fell on it. He says no one is stepping up to pay the for the repairs.

After trying to get answers for months, he called WAAY 31 and we found out what kind of recourse he has.

"I'm just kind of concerned about the community. How many other incidents has this happened?" said Gordon.

Maurice Gordon says back in April, a crew damaged his car while trimming trees near his property. He says he called Huntsville Utilities, which told him they contract out the work to a Texas company, ABC Professional Tree Services.

"I was a little like, uhh...I was a little uncomfortable, but I just was like okay, you know, it's Huntsville Utilities. It's a reputable company," he said.

Gordon says he filed a report with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, which told him it was a civil matter. The following month, he filed a complaint with Huntsville Utilities, stating the damage was $3,400.

He says the utility company responded weeks later and said it's not responsible, and the out-of-state contractor is.

"Local people are paying Huntsville Utilities. I think that if I had my input, they should have local, reputable people, that are concerned about the community," said Gordon.

Gordon says he contacted ABC and even told them he has video evidence. We watched the video of the limbs falling directly on his car and even heard the contractor tell him he didn't need to move his vehicle.

Gordon says ABC has refused to pay so far. We tried calling the contractor multiple times in the last 24 hours. They haven't returned our calls.

We contacted Huntsville Utilities, which told us they require contractors to have insurance for situations like this and to provide good customer service.

Gordon say after nearly three months of getting no answers, he forked over $1,000 to get his car fixed. He's worried if this happens to someone else, they won't have the money.

"Be attentive to what's going on and have immediate action," he said.

Huntsville Utilities said this is their standard protocol, but said they would be making calls to the contractor to get answers. We'll keep trying too, and let you know what happens.

Huntsville Utilities also said since they were not the company directly involved, they can only investigate the issue. In cases like this, only the contractor and victim can come to terms, unless litigation is needed.