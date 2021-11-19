Man linked to Redstone Federal Credit Union debit card fraud charged by feds

A Birmingham man who went by the name "Pryme T" online is now facing federal charges for fraud and counterfeiting in an elaborate scheme to steal people’s money at ATMs.

Court documents released Friday laid out this scheme, in which counterfeit debit cards were used to make transactions and withdrawals from banks and credit unions in North Alabama.

Those documents show Allen Devon Rutledge would communicate with others in a group chat on Telegram, an instant messaging service offering encryption. Rutledge would get debit card numbers and information related to genuine accounts at Redstone Federal Credit Union from someone known as “Shawn Storm.”

Federal prosecutors said Storm would provide information for multiple debit cards at one time.

Rutledge would then travel from Birmingham to Huntsville to make the fraudulent transactions — oftentimes transferring $500 from a savings account to the victim’s checking account, then withdrawing $480 from that account.

Rutledge and his unidentified partner would split the proceeds, with Rutledge pocketing 40%, according to records.

As WAAY 31 first reported, Rutledge was arrested on state charges of trafficking in stolen identities. (Read more HERE)

According to the state warrant, Rutledge had 17 different bank cards and was attempting to make fraudulent cash withdrawals.

Rutledge’s federal court date has not yet been set.