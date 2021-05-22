Man leads authorities on multi-county chase ending in Albertville

A man is in custody after a multi-county chase Friday night.

Jared Beason is facing a felony charge for attempting to elude a police officer. Officials said he was speeding on his motorcycle and failed to pull over in Madison County.

The chase went from the New Hope area all the way into Guntersville and Albertville in Marshall County.

The chase ended when Beason hit a bump and ran off the road. He was treated for his injuries and then taken to jail.

Beason had three outstanding misdemeanor warrants through different agencies.