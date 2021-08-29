Man leads police on chase to Jackson County; perimeter set up in Stevenson

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a multi-county chase that led police from Walker County to Jackson County.

The chase began in Walker County. Madison County Sheriff's office confirmed they assisted in the chase that was later picked up by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is a man who eventually drove into a field near Stevenson. There he got out of his truck and is now running on foot.

A perimeter is set up in the area off Highway 72 in Stevenson by authorities in search of the man.