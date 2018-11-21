Clear

Man killed when concrete block thrown from Nashville bridge

The victim was headed to work at Nissan when the concrete went through his windshield and killed him.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 7:56 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A 54-year-old man died in Nashville after someone tossed a chunk of concrete from an overpass onto Interstate 24 from a bridge, WKRN-TV reported. The victim, Joe Shelton, was headed to work at the Nissan plant in Symrna on Tuesday morning when the block went through the windshield of his car and struck him. His car subsequently hit a pickup truck also traveling on I-24. An initial investigation focused on whether or not the chunk of concrete came from the bridge above, but it was later determined it was likely intentionally thrown onto the highway. Metro Nashville Police do not have any suspects at this time. They are reviewing surveillance video from nearby the bridge in hopes of finding the person responsible.

