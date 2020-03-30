Man killed in wreck on AL 237 in Franklin County

A Haleyville man was killed in a crash Sunday night in Franklin County.
The crash happened at 7:49 p.m. and claimed the life of Andrew York, 19.
Troopers say York was killed when he lost control of his car while driving northbound on AL 237, south of Phil Campbell. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The state says a juvenile passenger was not injured in the crash. Troopers continue to investigate.
