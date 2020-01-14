Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 in Cullman County

One man was killed and another was injured in the wreck Monday night.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:52 AM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cullman County.

Alabama State Troopers say a Blountsville man, 46-year-old Stacy Darnall, was killed at 7:55 p.m. when the Dodge Caravan he was driving collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jason Stanton, 31, of Blountsville. They say the crash happened on U.S. 231, two miles south of Arab.

Darnall died at the scene. Troopers say Stanton was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events