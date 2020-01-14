Man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 in Cullman County

A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cullman County.
Alabama State Troopers say a Blountsville man, 46-year-old Stacy Darnall, was killed at 7:55 p.m. when the Dodge Caravan he was driving collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jason Stanton, 31, of Blountsville. They say the crash happened on U.S. 231, two miles south of Arab.
Darnall died at the scene. Troopers say Stanton was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
