Man killed in two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

A man was killed in a crash over the weekend in DeKalb County.

In a news release Monday, Alabama State Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday on DeKalb County 44 near DeKalb County 446, about five miles east of Fyffe.

A Collinsville man, 61-year-old Jackie Junior Bowers, was killed. Troopers say a GMC Acadia hit the Case tractor he was standing near, causing the tractor to strike him, resulting in fatal injuries.

Bowers died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.