Man killed in single car crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a single car crash killed a Hillsboro man.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:38 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a man.

It happened Sunday night in Lawrence County near Hillsboro. Law Enforcement said the one car crash happened around 7:15 on County Road 438, when Larry Donnell Stover, 62 of Hillsboro, ran off the road, overturned, and hit a tree. Stover was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was driving a 2002 Toyota 4Runner.

State Troopers could not release any more information at this time.

