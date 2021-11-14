Clear

Toney man killed in Madison County crash

The crash happened on Carter Grove Road.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Toney man. 

Authorities say 35-year-old Brandon J. Billips was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a pole before overturning. 

The crash happened around 3p.m. Sunday on Carter Grove Road.

That's about eight miles west of Hazel Green. 

Billips was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division are investigating this crash. 

