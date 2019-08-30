Clear
Man killed in Tuscumbia wreck

The wreck happened in front of Shoals Outdoor Sports, 1605 US-72, Tuscumbia, according to police.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man was killed Friday in a crash on Hwy. 72 in Tuscumbia.

Leland Rea, 63, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was hit from behind.

Police have not said if the other driver will face any charges.

