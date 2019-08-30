Man killed in Tuscumbia wreck

A man was killed Friday in a crash on Hwy. 72 in Tuscumbia.
Leland Rea, 63, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was hit from behind.
The wreck happened in front of Shoals Outdoor Sports, 1605 US-72, Tuscumbia, according to police.
Police have not said if the other driver will face any charges.
