A Tennessee man on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle died Sunday after losing control and hitting a tree.

Jerome Cummings, 54, of Cleaveland, Tenn., crashed about 8:14 p.m. Sunday eight miles north of Florence on Lauderdale County 8, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said he lost control of the 2005 motorcycle in a curve, left the road, and hit the tree.

The accident remains under investigation.