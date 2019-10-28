Man killed in Madison police shooting accused of trying to videotape people

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Dana Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison police Sunday night after pointing a gun at officers.

The sheriff's office was asked to investigate the shooting by Madison police. According to the department, Fletcher was shot by police outside the Planet Fitness on Highway 72 after he refused to cooperate.

The sheriff's office said Fletcher and a woman were inside the Planet Fitness Sunday afternoon videoing people and asking personal questions.

The department said Madison police officers tried to talk to the couple located outside the business in a van with a child, but both adults were uncooperative. That's when police were able to safely remove the woman and child from the car, but officers got into a struggle with Fletcher.

The sheriff's office said they tried to use a taser to get Fletcher into custody and disarm him. However, police said he exited the car with the gun and pointed it at officers. That's when the sheriff's office said two Madison police officers shot at Fletcher, and he was hit at least once.

Fletcher was pronounced dead in the parking lot where the incident happened.

The owner of Planet Smoothie, just three doors down from Planet Fitness, said he banned Fletcher from coming into his store, right before the shooting Sunday. The owner, Mike Bick, said Fletcher came into the store with his wife on Tuesday.

Bick said Fletcher asked the teenage female employees if he could take their pictures and asked them inappropriate questions. He said it made his employees so uncomfortable, he told Fletcher's wife on Sunday her husband was no longer welcome at the store.

Bick said on Sunday evening, he was at the store and couldn't see anything past police cars, but he could hear the word, "Gun," then the words, "Stop" and "Stop running," and then multiple gunshots.

"To hear the gunshots, it doesn't really sink in at first. It happened so quick. Then, you're seeing people running all over the parking lot, you know? One lady was going into the store next door, and she was running low with a child in one arm and pushing a stroller," said Bick.

Bick also said he'd seen the family around the parking lot before, and the wife had been to the Planet Smoothie almost two dozen times. He said on Monday, his employees felt safe coming back to work.

"None of my girls were worried about coming back to work. Everybody came back like any other day, a little somber day because of what happened, but no one is worried," said Bick.

Most people said they think this is an isolated situation, and they aren't scared to come back.

Representatives for the Planet Fitness Madison franchise referred WAAY 31 to corporate for a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this difficult time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we defer any additional questions to the local authorities," said McCall Gosselin, Vice President of PR & Communications with Planet Fitness Headquarters.

Madison police shared five of the department's officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, although only two of those officers fired their weapon.

Police said this is standard protocol, to allow officers time to process what has happened and so that they are available to investigators.