Friends paint different picture of Huntsville IHOP shooting suspect

Friends of Roderick Turner, one of the men killed inside a Huntsville IHOP last week, spoke with WAAY 31 after he was laid to rest on Monday. His friends said they are still trying to piece together what happened inside the restaurant.

"My first reaction is 'Oh my god, what is going on?' Lives are lost. Everybody should be able to go home to their family," said a friend of Turner's, Kingsley Onyebinachi.

His friends and family said they still can't believe Turner was shot and killed. Huntsville Police said Turner started shooting after becoming angry over his carryout order. His friends said it doesn't make sense.

"We eat IHOP numerously. So for this to happen this time when we ate here 20 times in the last few months... that sounds outrageous," said Onyebinachi.

The friends said Turner traveled and listened to music regularly.

"Roderick Turner...he is a spontaneous, outgoing person. He is a family person. He is an honest person. He would give his last to see his friends and family happy," Onyebinachi said.

"From day one, we clicked. He's a good-hearted person...a genuine guy....loved everyone he came across. He treated everyone with respect, said another friend of Turner's, Emory Kelly.

His friends said they don't think his reaction to a carryout order would have been deadly.

"Knowing my friend for numerous of years, he has never had a problem with a carryout order. If anything, he would have bought a whole other order," Onyebinachi said.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 the investigation is over and the case will be handed over to a grand jury. Turner's friends said they are still wanting more answers.